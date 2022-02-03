Young Buck Arrested for Vandalizing Ex-Girlfriend’s Car – Report

Young Buck was arrested for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend's car yesterday.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (Feb. 2), the rapper, born David Darnell Brown, was taken into police custody in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. the same day after law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call involving Buck and his ex that ended in vandalism of personal property.

Police claim that when they arrived at the woman's home, she informed them that Young Buck had texted her prior that morning, saying that he was coming over. After he arrived, the woman said he began kicking the front door, presumably of her home, because she didn't answer the door.

Buck's former girlfriend also told police that she went outside once the Tennessean rhymer was no longer on her property. This is when she noticed damage to the passenger and driver's sides of her car, which was parked in the driveway.

Law enforcement reportedly confirmed the damage done to the woman's car, adding that there is surveillance footage of the incident as well.

Following the domestic dispute, police apprehended the former G-Unit Records artist for a traffic stop. Buck was behind the wheel of the car he drove to his ex's home. Young Buck was booked on a vandalism charge and was released after satisfying a $1,000 bail.

Buck was arrested on similar charges in October of 2020. Around that time, he was hit with charges of domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000 and felon in possession of a firearm after getting into an argument with girlfriend, Lucresia Neal, who was taken into police custody as well for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Neal's arrest was in connection to her firing gunshots at Young Buck's car after a domestic incident. Her charge is specifically due to firing off shots in a heavily populated area in a neighborhood where the homes are close together.

Buck's charges in relation to the altercation were because of the two televisions that were damaged inside the Hendersonville, Tenn. home they shared, which was also damaged with paint inside the property.

His firearm charge stemmed from the weapons that were found inside the home, and because he is a convicted felon, the rapper cannot possess a firearm. However, because the address on his license matched the address of the home where the weapons were located, thus giving him potential access, he was hit with felon in possession of a firearm.

The entire incident was sparked by an argument regarding social media passwords.

XXL has reached out to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee court for comment.