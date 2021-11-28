YK Osiris Posts Concerning Messages Following Recent Drama Over Money

YK Osiris recently posted and deleted some alarming messages on social media following the backlash he received for apparently owing Lil Baby money.

Late last night (Nov. 27), the "Worth It" artist hopped on Instagram and put up some posts that have people concerned. "God take me away please," the first message reads along with a fingers crossed emoji. "I just want to sleep and don't wake back up. I know y'all would love that."

He added, "Let's see how everyone got something to laugh at then, it's all fun and jokes until y'all don't got [nothing] to joke about no more."

ykosiris via Instagram

ykosiris via Instagram

ykosiris via Instagram

It is unclear what has the crooner in a dark place. Just yesterday afternoon, he appeared to be in good spirits while engaged in a social media spat with former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco after Chad tried to clown YK for purchasing $325,000 earrings. "It's your life and that's your money. Do what you want to do with it," YK said in response to Chad on Instagram. "Ochococo mind your mutha....And I'm still rich bitch. Mind your business. Stay in your business."

However, earlier in the week, YK was pressed by Lil Baby in an Atlanta jewelry store over a $5,000 debt that YK has yet to pay. The response on social media to the debt has been many fans poking fun at YK.

The singer isn't the only artist to post alarming messages on social media recently. Yesterday, Rico Nasty also tweeted some concerning posts about her mental state as a result of the seemingly negative experiences that she's been having as an opening act on Playboi Carti's tour.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.

