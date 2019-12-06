XXXTentacion, Roddy Ricch, Fat Joe and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs and projects of the week.

XXXTentacion's estate returns with the rapper's fourth and final long-awaited posthumous release Bad Vibes Forever. The LP, which X announced in 2017, was halted by his untimely passing in 2018. This album was preceded by tracks like "Royalty," a dancehall-inspired single featuring Vybz Kartel, Stefflon Don and Ky-Mani Marley, the title track featuring Trippie Redd and PnB Rock and "Hearteater."

2019 XXL Freshman Roddy Ricch liberates the album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, the first multi-song project since Feed Tha Streets II took flight in 2018. His recent single "Tip Toe," a guitar-heavy track on which the 21-year-old brags about his wealth and fame alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, appears on the album, as well as songs "Roll Dice," "Start Wit Me" featuring Gunna, "Prayers to the Trap God" and more.

Fat Joe and his longtime trusted production guru Dre deliver the new album Family Ties, one of many collaborative efforts between the two artists. The pair originally linked in 2006 for "Make It Rain,” before giving fans tracks like “Yellow Tape" in 2012, and their most recent single, "Deep," in 2019. For the first time, the pair unleashes a full-length project together with masterful features.

The most recent releases in hip-hop can be found below. Check out all the new projects from XXXTentacion, Fat Joe, Roddy Ricch, Iggy Azalea, Roc Marciano, 1TakeJay and more.