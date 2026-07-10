Actor Tom Hardy’s Next Project Isn’t a Movie, It’s a Rap Album With Czarface

Long before becoming an Oscar-nominated actor, British star Tom Hardy was chasing a rap career, and now he's teaming up with Czarface to revive it.

Rapping under the name Frankie Pulitzer a.k.a. Face Puller, Hardy will be releasing the new album Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer. The collaboration with the supergroup Czarface, comprised of Inspectah Deck, 7L and Esoteric, was first teased this past June.

Using an American accent, Hardy hinted at something to come in a video shared on Czarface's Instagram, promising "all will be revealed soon."

On June 25, the first single "Brothers Grimm" was released, as well as the announcement for a full length album.

While the news could seem left field, Hardy actually started rapping as a teenager and signed a record deal when he was just 15 under the rap name Tommy No. 1. He even made an 18-track mixtape titled Falling On Your Arse in 1999, but it was ultimately shelved.

He later admitted in a 2011 interview with BBC, “Because I come from a nice middle-class neighborhood, it was a very hard sell. And I wasn’t very good.”

At the time, he asserted his rapping would return "in a film one day" or "a character somewhere," and now in 2026, Frankie Pulitzer is here to make good on the promise.

The joint album Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer will feature 15 tracks and appearances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man and El-P. Get ready to listen on Aug. 28 when it drops.

Listen to the lead single and check out the full tracklist below.

Listen to Czarface and Frankie Pulitzer's "Brothers Grimm"

See the Tracklist to Czarface and Frankie Pulitzer's Joint Album

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