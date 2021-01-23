XXXTentacion’s Mother Shares Message to Him on His 23rd Birthday

Today, Jan. 23, would have been XXXTentacion's 23rd birthday. Many people are celebrating the late rapper's life including his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, who shared a heartfelt message to him on Instagram.

The post features a photo of a shirtless XXX performing at a show. "Happy Birthday 23 on the 23rd we never miss the signs you show us," Bernard typed out in the Instagram caption. "Doing our best to continue everything you started, I love you beyond words ❤️ see you in the next life."

It's been almost three years since the promising rapper was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on June 18, 2018, following an apparent robbery outside a motorsports dealer. The four men accused of committing the crime—Trayvon Newsome, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams—were arrested a short time later and are currently awaiting trial for their alleged roles in the murder, which sent shock waves throughout the hip-hop community.

Since his death, XXX's team has released two posthumous projects: Skins (2018) and Bad Vibes Forever (2019). Most recently, fans have been getting their XXX fix via alternate means including covers and isolated vocals. Last October, Bernard floated out the idea of possibly using an XXX hologram for a live show, similar to the ones used for Tupac Shakur and more recently Pop Smoke. "How would you guys feel about recreating at least part of his energy with a hologram?" she asked during a Q&A online.

There have also been reports that an official documentary about the controversial rapper is being worked on.