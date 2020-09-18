A human tornado of passion and raw talent, the late XXXTentacion had a knack for channeling various emotions and a genre-fluid dynamism that let him delve into genres like hip-hop, screamo, punk rock and R&B. With his artistic versatility and electric showmanship, managed to cultivate a massive fan base before he was tragically shot and killed during a robbery on June 18, 2018.

While it's generally thought that X appealed mostly to a younger generation, his fans are better classified by looking at their tendencies and interests. For instance, if you love cartoons and have an appreciation for shows like Ed, Edd & Eddy you fall squarely into line with X. What about classic Tim Burton films, specifically The Nightmare Before Christmas? This is one of the movies the South Florida rapper called his favorite, in addition to Dogg Pound and Treasure Island. Chances are you and X have a few things in common if these align with your faves, too.

By nature, X's fans are passionate. The crowds at his shows resembled cults, and he had already received plenty of commercial success before his passing. As evident in the intro for his debut album, 17, X himself demanded nothing less. "By listening to this album, you are literally, and I cannot stress this enough, literally entering my mind. And if you are not willing to accept my emotion and hear my words fully, do not listen. I do not value your money; I value your acceptance and loyalty," he says plainly.

Aside from cartoons and movies, there are plenty of other signs you're a loyal XXXTentacion supporter if you're passionate about many of the same things the talented yet polarizing MC shared about himself during his lifetime. Here are 15 Signs You’re an XXXTentacion Fan. Peep them for yourself below.