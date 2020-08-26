XXXTentacion’s Vocals Isolated From “Changes” Sounds Incredible: Listen

XXXTentacion's "Changes," from his second studio album, ?, was a fan favorite with its subject matter about losing love. The track stood firm in the rhymer's emotional aesthetic as he rose to fame as one of the rising hip-hop artists who put their heart into their music. While XXX was easily known as one of the rappers to evoke emotions from his listeners, the stripped-down version of "Changes" with isolated vocals is next level.

There are several ripped versions of isolated vocals on YouTube dating back to March of 2019. The one XXL shares today is from September of 2019, more than a year after the famed rapper was fatally shot in Deerfield Beach, Fla. in 2018. Most of the song remains the same, but a few differences separate the original from the version with isolated vocals. The instrumentation that is removed also shaves a few seconds from the track.

"Mmm, baby, I don't understand this/You're changing, I can't stand it/My heart can't take this damage/And the way I feel, can't stand it/Mmm, baby, I don't understand this/You're changing, I can't stand it/My heart can't take this damage/And the way I feel, can't stand it/Mmm, baby, I don't understand it," he croons along with PnB.

The bridge, which is sung by the former 2017 XXL Freshman and PnB Rock, doesn't contain the piano or synth production mastered by the track's original beatmaker, John Cunningham. However, the rapper's emotions transcend in the lyrics, making the empty spaces where XXXTentacion's piano-heavy production once existed no longer the core focus of the track.

Shortly after XXXTentacion released "Changes" two years ago, it landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, securing a place in the Top 20. According to Billboard, the record landed at No. 18 on Jan. 13, 2018, and remained on the chart for 20 weeks.

Check out the isolated audio version of X's "Changes" below.