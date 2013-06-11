XXL’s Father’s Day 2013 Gift Guide: Clothing

Father's Day loading...

Shopping for someone is hardly ever an easy task. It's even more difficult when it's for your parents. Case in point, Father's Day is this weekend and because the old man keeps saying he doesn't want anything, you're stuck between a rock and a hard place with trying to figure out what to get him. After years of getting those same old convenient Hallmark cards or the 'Hey-Dad-its-time-for-you-to-shave' accessories, it's time to try something different. And to kick off the week, we give you this essential shopper's guide on the best gifts to get the old man, or if you're a father yourself, a wish list to suggest to your fam. Throughout the week, we'll be highlighting the perfect items to cop for your pops and today we begin with Clothing.

For The 'Lo Head...

LoHead loading...

(From Left to Right)

1. Polo Ralph Lauren, Terry Kimono Robe

Price: $67.50

Cop it Here

2. Polo Ralph Lauren, Classic Sailboat Print Polo

Price: $98.00

Cop it Here

3. Polo Ralph Lauren, Whales Sock Two-Pack

Price: $13.50

Cop it Here

4. Polo Ralph Lauren, Classic Cotton Crew T-Shirts 3-Pack

Price: $28.87

Cop it Here

5. Polo Ralph Lauren, Custom RL Striped Rescue Polo

Price: $145.00

Cop it Here

6. Polo Ralph Lauren, Custom-Fit Solid Oxford

Price: $74.99

Cop it Here

For the Fly Guy...

FlyGuy loading...

1. Gap, Lived-in Wash Microcheck Shirt

Price: $39.95

Cop it Here

2. Uniqlo, Men Dry Flat Front Pants

Price: $39.90

Cop it Here

3. J. Crew, Short Sleeve Popover In Arrow Print

Price: $79.95

Cop it Here

4. Supreme, Herringbone Chino

Price: $138.00

Cop it Here

5. Brooklyn Circus, Tailored Henley

Price: $40.00

Cop it Here

6. Uniqlo, Men Linen Cotton Shorts (Flower)

Price: $29.90

Cop it Here

For the Sports Fan...

Sports Buff loading...

1. Just Don, 'The Finals'

Price: $450.00

Cop it Here

2. MLB, New York Yankees Cooperstown Personalized T-Shirt

Price: $34.99

Cop it Here

3. adidas, NBA Primary Logo T-Shirt

Price: $19.99

Cop it Here

4. Reebok, Boston Bruins 2013 NHL Eastern Conference Locker Room T-Shirt

Price: $23.95

Cop it Here

5. Mitchell and Ness, Miami Heat 1996 - 1997 Alternate Jersey

Price: $104.00

Cop it Here

6. Reebok, Chicago Blackhawks Premier Road Jersey

Price: $124.99

Cop it Here