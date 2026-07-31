VonOff1700 Addresses Recent Arrest After Alleged Mugshot Surfaces

VonOff1700 addresses his recent arrest after his alleged mugshot surfaces online.

The Chicago rapper has been at the center of arrest reports, with an unflattering booking photo recently surfacing online along with social media posts saying he was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon last week. On Thursday (July 30), Von addressed his run-in with the law and his viral mugshot.

“On Mick, I went to jail off 30 mins of sleep & a 10 of Tris 😭😭😭😭😭😭," he wrote. "That’s what that look like when u get woke up by windows being busted & yo name gettin yelled out a microphone by the police. I just got a haircut let me post my selfie 😭😭 & I just got my tattoos redone stay out my way.”

"I'm still free and I got seen," he added in a follow-up post.

The circumstances surrounding Von's arrest remain unclear. He posted a video online last Friday (July 24) telling fans that he'd been in a sticky situation but confirming the Aug. 8 date on his tour was still on.

Von is no stranger to the Chicago Police Department. He was arrested in 2021 and 2022 for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. In 2023, he was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

XXL has reached out to Von's team and the Chicago Police Department for comment.

Check out VonOff1700's post about recently being arrested and his alleged mugshot below.

See VonOff1700 Address His Recent Arrest and Alleged Mugshot

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