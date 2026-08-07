Fenix Flexin Insists He Never Denied Using AI to Create ‘Rubberz’

Fenix Flexin has changed course on the conversation surrounding his viral hit "RUBBERZ," acknowledging that AI actually was involved after initially pushing back on speculation about it for months.

On Friday (Aug. 7), the Shoreline Mafia rapper addressed the controversy in an Instagram comment. Responding to a fan who called on him to admit his use of AI following Tyga’s recent admission that he incorporated the technology into his new 1980s-inspired album, $tarface, Fenix said he never denied its use, he just denied using it for the actual recording process.

"Never said I didn't use AI, I said it had nun to do w recording process," he said. "I didn't even know what da app was till we mixed it and erybody started commenting. Ain't nothing wrong w using new technology as a tool. Keep up w the times or get left behind."

When the track, which currently sits at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100, started gaining traction, the rapper said he recorded the song the same way he makes his other music, pointing to his use of Auto-Tune, reverb and a fake U.K. accent as the reason behind the unique sound.

"No sirrrrrrr, recorded same as all music I do," he commented back on Instagram back in June to someone accusing him of using it. "Only difference is auto tune reverb and me using my fake UK accent lol."

The accusations intensified on July 30 when producer Medasin shared a video claiming Fenix used Treblo, a music generation app formerly known as Sonauto AI, to create the track. The song’s vocals, which sound nothing like anything Fenix has released before, mixed with its 1980s synth-pop sound sparked debate whether AI played a larger role in the record’s creation.

See Fenix Flexin admit to using AI for "Rubberz" after all below.

See Fenix Flexin Admit to Using AI for 'Rubberz'

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