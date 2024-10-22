Wiz Khalifa Indicted for Smoking Weed on Stage in Romania – Report

Wiz Khalifa has reportedly been indicted in Romania for smoking weed on stage during the Beach, Please! Festival over the summer.

Wiz Khalifa Indicted

On Monday (Oct. 21), Romania-Insider reported an update on the Pittsburgh rapper's case, noting local authorities in Romania have decided to indict Wiz, born Cameron Thomaz, for illicit drug use during a Constanța Tribunal on Oct. 16. Recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Romania. According to the news outlet, if convicted, the rapper faces a prison sentence of three months to two years or a fine.

XXL has reached out to Wiz Khalifa's team for comment.

Wiz Khalifa Arrested in Romania

Wiz Khalifa was one of the headlining acts at the Beach, Please! Festival on July 13. However, video went viral that showed him being detained after smoking a joint on stage during his performance. He was later released. Romania Police later released a statement about the incident.

"Investigations revealed that during a performance at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța County, he possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis (a risk drug) and consumed another quantity of cannabis on stage in the form of a hand-rolled cigarette," the statement read.

Wiz, who welcomed a baby girl less than two weeks after his arrest, addressed the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, the following day.

"Last nights show was amazing," he typed. "I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a*s joint next time."

Read More: Here Are All the Rappers With Honorary Days

See video of Wiz Khalifa's arrest below.

Watch Wiz Khalifa Being Taken Into Custody for Smoking Weed at the Beach, Please! Festival