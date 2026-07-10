Enter for Your Chance to Win a 2026 XXL Freshman Class Chain From GLD

The 2026 XXL Freshman Class has officially arrived and the 12 distinguished rappers are showing fans what they bring to the culture. To commemorate the milestone, jewelry brand GLD has gifted each member of this year's class with a limited-edition custom chain, and now you have the chance to win one.

Chris Patrick, Trim, Babyfxce E, Skrilla, Belly Gang Kushington, Slayr, La Reezy, Trap Dickey, Hurricane Wisdom, YKNiece, Sosocamo and fan-voted 10th spot winner Miles Minnick have rocked their custom Freshman chains in photo shoots, the Freshman cypher and even music videos. This collaboration marks yet another significant cultural moment for the luxury brand as it continues to expand its influence across the worlds of music, sports and entertainment.

The exclusive pendant gifted to the new Freshmen honorees are worth $10,000. Each chain features 1,650 handset stones totaling over 20 carats. This ice is not available to the public, so this may be your only chance to get your hands on one. So, it's time to act fast.

XXL and GLD have teamed up to offer one fan the opportunity to own a piece of Freshman history by winning one of these limited-edition chains. In celebration of the next generation of rap stars, GLD is bringing fans in on the excitement while hooking up one very special winner with a chain that commemorates a historic hip-hop moment. Grab a piece of history by entering to win below.

XXL XXL

What You Win

One (1) GLD x XXL Limited-Edition 2026 XXL Freshman Pendant + Chain

How to Play

Ready to play? Enter below for your chance to win!

*Promotion ends Friday, July 24th, 2026.

See Photos of the GLD x XXL 2026 Freshman Chain + Pendant

See 2026 XXL Freshman Class