Vic Mensa Brings His Orange Tree Convos to New Podcast The Vic Mensa Show

Vic Mensa brings his Orange Tree convos to his new podcast, The Vic Mensa Show.

Coming off the success of his Webby Award-winning Orange Tree Series on Instagram, the Chicago rapper is getting into the podcast lane with a new 24-episode series that premieres Aug. 26, in partnership with Mass Appeal, Blank Square Productions and Pickup Media.

The inaugural episode will feature fellow Chicago MC Chance The Rapper. Other guests will include Rapsody, Durand Bernarr, Lena Waithe, Aja Monet, Van Lathan Jr and more. New episodes will be released every Wednesday on YouTube, Spotify Video, Apple Video, and wherever podcasts are available.

“The Orange Tree illustrated for me the transcendent possibilities of conversation: a space for the discussion of radical ideas, humor, honesty and vulnerability," Vic says. "What began as a conversation with my community online is now expanding, through The Vic Mensa Show, to include great minds that I respect across many disciplines."

The start of the podcast will coincide with the launch of ORANJ, Vic's new production company, which will house The Vic Mensa Show alongside his short film Halfrican, Substack, the original Orange Tree Series and additional projects in development.

Vic informally started his Orange Tree series in late 2024, with the videos, which feature the rapper waxing poetic about current events, going viral last year.

Check out the trailer for Vic Mensa's new podcast that debuts later this month below.

Watch the Trailer for The Vic Mensa Show

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