The Break Presents: Whookilledkenny

Everyone has their own route; just about anything can nudge you onto the right path. In the case of cleverly named Texas rapper Whookilledkenny, the first rumblings of his music career started at church. Thanks to a grandma who was tired of him falling asleep during services, he became a Christian rapper. His grandmother urged him to go rap about God, and he soon built a reputation around Austin for doing so, having his shining moment with a Christian rap remix of Durrough's "Ice Cream Paint Job."

Once he grew up, he chose to make secular music, dropping his first project ever, Pay The Fee, in April 2019. Now with his own work out and the buzz of his earlier songs (such as 2018's "Check On Me" featuring Lil Baby and the Sauce Walka-assisted "Drip Cost"), Whookilledkenny won't let up.

Get to know Whookilledkenny in this week's second installment of XXL's The Break.

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

I grew up listening to: "A bunch of Houston artists, like Pimp C, all the way to Wiz Khalifa, even though Wiz isn't from Texas. Growing up, Pimp C, Wiz and Dom Kennedy. I like playa soundin' music and a lot of old Wiz had that playa type of feel. Same with Dom and then with Pimp. They always had that playa swag about them, and I've always been into that."

My style’s been compared to: "I've heard that I have a personality like Blac Youngsta, because I'm kinda funny, too. But no one actually [compares me] to an artist."

My standout records to date have been: "I got a song with Lil Baby called 'Check On Me' and a song called 'Drip Cost.'"

My most slept-on song is: "Probably 'Super Wet.' It's on my project. The video dropped this Thursday. I'm pretty sure I'm gonna wake everyone up."

My standout moments to date have been: "Probably this year, when I got to perform at JMBLAYA festival. It was me, Travis [Scott], Lil Wayne, people I grew up fuckin' lookin' at. I grew up going to Lil Wayne concerts, so to have my name on the same bill as him and Travis made me feel like, Damn, this shit is real. I did it independent, everyone else who was on the lineup is a signed artist. But I was booked and paid just like everybody else. It felt good to know I'm being acknowledged. And it was in Texas—Dallas and Austin."

Most people don’t know: "I'm a businessman. From the outside, they might think, This nigga's a rapper. But I have my own tequila company that's gonna be launching this month—we doing a bunch of events in Los Angeles. I work with a lot of jewelers. I'm super about my business."

I’m going to blow up because: "Everybody around me believes in what we're doing and I believe in it as well. And we just doper than niggas! Everything we do is organic."

I’m going to be the next: "P. Diddy, just because I got so many ways I'ma make money. Diddy got a lot of things going on that I see myself doing. From the music, fashion, all that shit."

