Who Should Be the 2010 Eye Candy of the Year? [GALLERY x POLL]

Each year around this time XXL revisits and reevaluates the sexy centerfolds that have graced our pages over the past year for Eye Candy of the Year considerations. This year, before we make our final decision, we wanted check in with the readers to get a gauge on what the streets (and tweets) are feeling. So take a second look through our 2010 Candy Jar and tell us which video vixen should be this year’s leading lady. Was it Tahiry’s cherry poppin’ that turned you on, or Kimbella’s killer curls and curves that made you cry, or maybe Keyshia Dior’s tantalizing tatas and thighs. Whether it’s the curves, the lips, or the seductive silhouette, we want to know what you think before we make our official pick.

KIMBELLA, MARCH 2010

REPS: Miami, FL

STATS: 34DD-26-41

SEEN IN: Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service,” Lil Jon’s “Give It All U Got,” and Juelz Santana’s “Back to the Crib” and “Home Run.”

MILEENA, APRIL 2010

REPS: Hartford, Connecticut

STATS: 34D-23-38

SEEN IN: Method Man & Redman’s “Mrs. International,” Trey Songz’s “Say Aah” and Red Cafe’s “I’m Ill.”

KEYSHIA DIOR, MAY 2010

REPS: Miami, FL

STATS: 36C-26-42

SEEN IN: Timbaland’s hypnotic “Say Something,” Birdman’s “4 My Town (Play Ball)” and Young Money’s “Bedrock.”

CASCI SADE, JUNE 2010

REPS: Fayetteville, North Carolina

STATS: 34-25-40

SEEN IN: Lloyd Banks’s “Beamer, Benz, or Bentley,” and Method Man, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon’s “Our Dreams.”

ALLAIN VICTORIA, JULY/AUGUST 2010

REPS: New Orleans, LA

STATS: TBD

SEEN IN: Big Boi’s “Shutterbugg” and Ludacris’s “Sex Room.”

TAHIRY, SEPTEMBER 2010

REPS: Harlem, NY

STATS: 34-26-42

SEEN IN: Fat Joe’s “Ha Ha (Slow Down).”

NIKKI B., OCTOBER 2010

REPS: Bronx, NY

STATS: 36D-28-40

SEEN IN: Drake’s “Best I Ever Had,” and Kanye West’s “Power.”

HALIE, NOVEMBER 2010

REPS: Miami, FL, by way of Portland, OR

STATS: 34C-24-41

SEEN IN: Jeremih’s “I Like,” Trey Songz’s “Bottoms Up” and Rick Ross’s “Aston Martin Music.”

