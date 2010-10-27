Who Should Be the 2010 Eye Candy of the Year? [GALLERY x POLL]
Each year around this time XXL revisits and reevaluates the sexy centerfolds that have graced our pages over the past year for Eye Candy of the Year considerations. This year, before we make our final decision, we wanted check in with the readers to get a gauge on what the streets (and tweets) are feeling. So take a second look through our 2010 Candy Jar and tell us which video vixen should be this year’s leading lady. Was it Tahiry’s cherry poppin’ that turned you on, or Kimbella’s killer curls and curves that made you cry, or maybe Keyshia Dior’s tantalizing tatas and thighs. Whether it’s the curves, the lips, or the seductive silhouette, we want to know what you think before we make our official pick.
Thank us later...
Photography by Amy Postle
KIMBELLA, MARCH 2010
REPS: Miami, FL
STATS: 34DD-26-41
SEEN IN: Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service,” Lil Jon’s “Give It All U Got,” and Juelz Santana’s “Back to the Crib” and “Home Run.”
Photography by Amy Postle
MILEENA, APRIL 2010
REPS: Hartford, Connecticut
STATS: 34D-23-38
SEEN IN: Method Man & Redman’s “Mrs. International,” Trey Songz’s “Say Aah” and Red Cafe’s “I’m Ill.”
Photography by Amy Postle
KEYSHIA DIOR, MAY 2010
REPS: Miami, FL
STATS: 36C-26-42
SEEN IN: Timbaland’s hypnotic “Say Something,” Birdman’s “4 My Town (Play Ball)” and Young Money’s “Bedrock.”
Photography by Angela Boatwright
CASCI SADE, JUNE 2010
REPS: Fayetteville, North Carolina
STATS: 34-25-40
SEEN IN: Lloyd Banks’s “Beamer, Benz, or Bentley,” and Method Man, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon’s “Our Dreams.”
Photography by Jimmy Fontaine
ALLAIN VICTORIA, JULY/AUGUST 2010
REPS: New Orleans, LA
STATS: TBD
SEEN IN: Big Boi’s “Shutterbugg” and Ludacris’s “Sex Room.”
Photography by Angela Boatwright
TAHIRY, SEPTEMBER 2010
REPS: Harlem, NY
STATS: 34-26-42
SEEN IN: Fat Joe’s “Ha Ha (Slow Down).”
Photography by Fabien Montique
NIKKI B., OCTOBER 2010
REPS: Bronx, NY
STATS: 36D-28-40
SEEN IN: Drake’s “Best I Ever Had,” and Kanye West’s “Power.”
Photography by Amy Postle
HALIE, NOVEMBER 2010
REPS: Miami, FL, by way of Portland, OR
STATS: 34C-24-41
SEEN IN: Jeremih’s “I Like,” Trey Songz’s “Bottoms Up” and Rick Ross’s “Aston Martin Music.”
