Wendy Williams Thinks Kanye West Needs To Become A Better Father

For years, Wendy Williams never held back and always spoke her mind regarding some of the biggest stars in the industry today. Recently, her favorite targets have been Kanye West, and his wife, Kim Kardashian. On a recent episode for her show "The Wendy Williams Show", she attacked Kanye for not being a good father to his daughter, North, and suggested he spends more time at home with her and his wife.

She cited a quote from Kanye's newest interview with GQ, when he said: "Celebrities are being treated like blacks were in the '60s, having no rights and the fact that people can slander your name...we're going to fight to raise the respect level for celebrities so that my daughter can live a more normal life."

She responded to his quote in typical Wendy fashion."How 'bout if you spent more time with your daughter at home, with your wife [Kim Kardashian], doing normal people things, maybe then she'd have a shot at a normal life," She then added, "But the fact that she's got you as a father... all bets are off," she added.

Kanye and Kim recently purchased a baby body double for $500,000 to protect their daughter North from the lurking paparazzi.

[The Wendy Williams Show]