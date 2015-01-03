WWE Wrestler The Undertaker And Wife Receive Jay Z Inspired T-Shirts

Wrestling OG The Undertaker recently received a pretty dope Christmas present compliments of a family friend but thanks to Jay Z. Yesterday, the legendary wrestler's wife Michelle McCool posted a photo of a couple of shirts she had just gotten as a gift. The custom tops reference Hov's classic track "99 Problems." "Got 99 problems, but I ain't one!!! What an awesome gift from ms @perabauer herself! Loving our new shirts!," McCool posted.

Who knew they were Jigga fans?

Check out the slick tees, above.

Related: Pro Wrestler Kevin Nash Was Hugely Influenced By Tupac

Action Bronson Tabs Former WWE Wrestler Batista to Direct New Video

Rappers vs. Wrestlers On Punk’d

Pusha T Speaks on His Obesseion With Wrestler, Ric Flair

[via Instagram]