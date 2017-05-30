Two Travis Scott Albums Go Platinum in the Same Day

May 22 will go down as a day to remember for Travis Scott. On that day, both of his albums, Rodeo and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, reached platinum status, according to RIAA records.

The albums dropped a full year apart from each other, with Rodeo coming out in September 2015 and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight being released in September 2016. So the chances of them reaching the milestone on the same day is something to marvel at.

The big day didn't stop there. The BITTSM single, "Pick Up the Phone," featuring Quavo and Young Thug also earned a plaque for going double platinum the same day adding to the improbability.

Speaking of Travis albums, fans are waiting with bated breath for two upcoming projects that are slated to drop this year. La Flame has been teasing a joint LP with Quavo of the Migos for months. The proposed project was first announced in December, when the Migos member was a guest on Travis and Chase B’s .Wav Radio. “Quavo album right after we get that Quavo and Travis album,” Honcho said on the show, surprising fans.

In the last few months, Qua and Trav have teased the LP multiple times and even previewed some cuts. Most recently, Scott teased the joint project and his forthcoming LP, AstroWorld, during a concert freestyle. “Which one? I don’t know. Which one? I don’t know. Album coming soon,” he spit. “I’ve been up late working on some tunes. Album coming soon.”

Both of the the albums lack a solid release date.

See Photos of Travis Scott's Different Looks Over the Years