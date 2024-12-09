There’s a Tupac Shakur Dance Challenge Taking Over the Internet and Not Everybody’s Happy About It

One of Tupac Shakur's hit songs serves as the soundtrack to a new dance challenge that is saturating social media, but not everyone is keen on the moment.

A Tupac Shakur Dance Challenge Goes Viral

Over the past few weeks, Tupac Shakur's 1996 hit song "How Do U Want It" featuring K-Ci and JoJo has been heard across TikTok, Instagram and X in a bunch of videos as part of a dance challenge taking over the internet. In the clips, men and women are getting their two-step on to the track. The dance routine finds them shimmying and shaking their hips as ’Pac raps, "Love the way you activate your hips and push your a*s out."

TikTok user @miaanichelle_, who acknowledges she isn't the original choreographer for the dance, shared a step-by-step tutorial for people to learn how to get involved in the dance challenge, which can be seen below. "I did not make this dance, but a lot of people was asking for a tutorial, so I'ma give y'all a tutorial," she said.

"Tupac dance challenge is my fav thing on TikTok right now lol," X user @DoBetterBlues posted. "I ain’t gone lie I like the Tupac Tik Tok dance," X user @itshannonnicole added.

While the challenge is in good fun, it's rubbing some people the wrong way. Children are also taking part in the dance, but the West Coast MC's lyrics on the song aren't suitable for underage listeners.

"A CHILD should not be shaking their hips to Tupac saying “I love the way you activate ya hips and push ya a*s out. Got a n-**a wantin it so bad I'm bad I’m ‘bout to pass out.” No! And no! Idc about a tik tok dance. It is sooo inappropriate," X user @luckyyyjay tweeted.

Others believe ’Pac wouldn't be too happy to see men dancing to "How Do U Want It." "If Tupac knew u ni**as was shaking yall a*s to that song he a be pissed😂😂😂," @t_sadiity wrote on X.

Tupac was a dancer at heart. The late rapper, who tragically died after being shot in 1996, did ballet and theater growing up. He was also a background dancer for Digital Underground in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Chances are, ’Pac wouldn't be too mad at any rap fans for showing off their moves to his music.

Check out the dance challenge videos featuring Tupac's "How Do U Want It" and see fans' reactions to the clips taking over the internet below.

Watch Tupac Shakur Dance Challenge Videos

See Reactions to Tupac Shakur Dance Challenge Videos

