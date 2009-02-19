Tupac Biopic Involved in Lawsuit

A production company has filed a lawsuit against Amaru Entertainment - Tupac Shakur’s mother’s business - claiming they didn’t sell them the life rights of the late rapper for a biopic, as promised.

Billboard reports that Morgan Creek has been in negotiations with Amaru since November and even had a written contract in place. But the company, run by Pac’s mother Afeni Shakur, denied the existence of any deal.

Although Pac had several documentaries released about his life there is yet to be a full-lenghth motion picture. Last month the life of Pac’s rival Biggie Smalls hit the silver screen and Notorious suffered its own controversy. Big’s former flame Lil' Kim went on a media tour publicly condemning the portrayal of her character in the flick. – Elan Mancini