Travi$ Scott has been relatively quiet on his solo tip. Although the G.O.O.D. Music affiliated rapper was featured on Cruel Summer and Pusha T’s latest single “Blocka,” he releases a new solo record called “Blocka La Flame.” The accompanied video is a bit strange with him smoking a cigarette on a loop. There have been plenty of praises for his creativity, so we’ll see what else he cooks up. Watch it above.