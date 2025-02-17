Travis Scott Sued by Man Who Claims He Was Attacked by Rapper’s Security – Report

Travis Scott is being sued by a man who claims he was assaulted by one of the rapper's bodyguards in 2024.

Travis Scott Faces New Lawsuit

On Monday (Feb. 17), TMZ first reported that Omar Muhanna has filed a lawsuit against the Texas rhymer alleging that one of Travis' bodyguards attacked him without provocation outside "a concert" in Manhattan on Aug. 17, 2024, leaving Muhanna with permanent injuries. The suit does not mention Travis as having anything to do with the alleged assault but cites him for hiring the security in question. Muhanna is seeking unspecified damages.

Reps for Travis tell TMZ the rapper was not present during the incident and call the lawsuit frivolous.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team for comment.

Travis Scott was beginning 2025 on a high note. He released the new single "4x4" in January after debuting the track at the 2025 College Football National Championship game. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. La Flame also made Los Angeles Fire Department-themed merch for the song and donated the proceeds to California wildfire relief efforts.

Last October, Travis was honored with the I Am Music award at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards. "I come from a generation where they considered us nowhere near 'hip-hop.'" Travis told the crowd while accepting his award. "And every day I try to push the sound. Coming in as a producer, nobody knew what I was trying to do. But I always had this idea and I had this vision, still to this day, just to take things to the next level."

Travis recently said he would like to work with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

