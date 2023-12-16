Travis Scott Spends 24 Hours on a Runway and Has to Cancel Chicago Tour Stop

Travis Scott spends 24 hours stuck on a runway, which forces him to cancel his Chicago tour stop, much to the disappointment of fans.

Travis Scott's 24-Hour Runway Stay Forces Cancellation of Chicago Tour Stop

According to a Page Six report, published on Saturday (Dec. 16), Travis Scott postponed his Utopia—Circus Maximus tour show in Chicago on Friday (Dec. 15) at the last minute, which left fans in a lurch. The concert's venue, The United Center, posted on social media at 4 p.m. ET that Travis' concert was canceled.

"Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed," read the statement posted on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticket holders directly when available."

Early in the Saturday afternoon, the Houston rapper hopped on X to explain why he had to postpone his Chi-City show. Apparently, he was stuck on a runway in Ireland for 24 hours and couldn't fly to the States.

"I literally spent 24 hrs on a f**king runway. Craziest s**t ever," he wrote in his post, which can be viewed below. "To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. Togo ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January."

Fans Express Their Frustrations Over Travis Scott Canceling His Chicago Show

Many La Flame fans were looking forward to raging at his Chicago tour stop, but were disappointed to hear that he postponed the show in the Windy City. Many people took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the cancellation.

"HEY TRAVIS SCOTT ME AND TWO WHITE GIRLS ARE REALLY PISSED WE DROVE 2 HOURS AND ARE ONLY AN HOUR AWAY FROM CHICAGO. GAS AINT FREE TRAVIS," wrote one person in all caps.

Another fan also wrote in all caps: "TRAVIS SCOTT CANCELLED 2 HOURS BEFORE THE CONCERT IN CHICAGO. NO ONE IS SADDER THAN MY 57 YEAR OLD FATHER SITTING ON MY COUCH RIGHT NOW. HE IS HIS BIGGEST FAN AND IM UPSET FOR HIM."

A third person chimed in: "Came all the way to chicago for this travis scott concert and he cancels the show hours before nice man."

Although many of Travis' fans are upset with him, they should be able to reunite with him in January.

