More Families of Astroworld Festival Victims Reject Travis Scott’s Offer to Pay for Their Funeral Costs – Report

The families of two more Astroworld Festival victims have turned down Travis Scott's offer to cover their deceased loved ones' funeral costs.

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), TMZ reported that the families of 27-year-old Danish Baig and 14-year-old John Hilgert chose not to accept Travis' gesture to pay for the homegoing services of Baig and Hilgert, both of which died following the Astroworld tragedy on Nov. 5.

Travis announced shortly after the mass casualty event—which took 10 lives and injured hundreds—that he'd cover victim's funeral costs and provide mental health assistance for those impacted by the catastrophic event.

Attorney Michael Lyons, legal counsel for the Baig family, who among many others have filed a lawsuit against the Houston rapper, told the gossip outlet, "We received a written offer from Travis Scott's attorney Dan Petrocelli indicating that he would pay $7,500 in funeral burial costs and my clients are rejecting that."

Lyons offered an explanation for the Baig family's decision to decline Travis Scott's help, saying that the family doesn't want La Flame involved with their relative's burial.

The attorney added: "[Y]ou can infer that when a parent has to bury their child that they're not really interested in people who may have contributed to that being involved."

Houston-based Mithoff law firm, who is representing the family of John Hilgert, says their clients denied Travis' offer as well. This was confirmed to XXL by a rep from Mithoff this morning. It's unclear if they were also offered $7,500 to cover John Hilgert's funeral arrangements. The Hilgert family has additionally filed a civil lawsuit against Travis Scott.

Yesterday (Nov. 30), it was reported that the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount declined La Flame's help as well. Blount suffered severe damage to his brain and organs after falling from his father's shoulders at Astroworld and being trampled, resulting in him being placed in a medically-induced coma. He succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 15.

Dan Petrocelli, Travis Scott's attorney, reached out to Robert Hilliard and Ben Crump, the lawyers representing the Blount family, to extend an offer to cover funeral costs for Ezra Blount. The offer was reportedly made the day after Ezra was laid to rest.

XXL has reached out to attorneys for Danish Baig and John Hilgert's families, as well as Travis Scott's lawyer for a comment.