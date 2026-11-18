After a two-year battle, Travis Scott finally coughed up the turnover and ended his trademark idea over the Houston Comets name.

According to documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and reviewed by XXL, TSTM Holdings, a Delaware-based LLC tied to Travis Scott, abandoned its trademark application for the name Houston Comets on Oct. 29, 2026. The USPTO officially terminated the application on Oct. 30, 2026.

The Travis Scott-linked company initially applied for the Houston Comets trademark in May of 2024 with plans to market the name with merchandise such as clothing, bags, DVDs, and even basketballs. However, USPTO filings show that attorneys for the WNBA submitted paperwork opposing Travis' proposed trademark idea in November of 2024.

It's unclear if Travis and the WNBA reached a settlement, or if the Houston rapper-producer opted to drop the legal dispute altogether. XXL has reached out to attorneys for TSTM Holdings for comment.

So what led to the Houston Comets name becoming available in the first place?

Front Office Sports reports that the WNBA allowed its trademark rights to the team name to expire in 2021, over ten years after the original Comets franchise ceased operations in December of 2008. The league submitted a new application for the trademark in early 2025, coinciding with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's formal bid for a WNBA expansion franchise.

Although Fertitta and the Rockets were passed over for an expansion franchise, he acquired the Connecticut Sun for $300 million earlier this year. The team is currently in the process of relocating to Houston, where it will be rebranded and return as the Houston Comets next season for the first time since 2008.

Travis Scott is a major supporter of the NBA's Houston Rockets franchise and has designed T-shirts for them during their playoff run in 2017. Hopefully, La Flame will have the opportunity to design apparel for the WNBA's Houston Comets in the future.

Watch Entrepreneurship and Intellectual Property's Commentary on Travis Scott's Houston Comets Trademark Pursuit

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