Tory Lanez, Suge Knight and R. Kelly’s Thanksgiving Day Prison Meals Revealed

Tory Lanez, Suge Knight and R. Kelly received Thanksgiving Day meals while being locked up in prison.

Although they are currently incarcerated, former music artists Tory Lanez and R. Kelly, as well as former rap mogul Suge Knight, were still able to chow down on a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal with all the trimmings.

According to a TMZ report, published on Thursday (Nov. 23), Tory, who is currently serving time at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi in Tehachapi, California, enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal consisting of roasted turkey, diced carrots, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, green salad and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Suge Knight, who's locked up at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif., also had the same menu as Tory's.

Meanwhile, Kels had almost the same Thanksgiving Day menu at his facility, FCI Butner Medium I, in Butner, N.C. The embattled singer grubbed on roasted turkey, green beans, cranberry sauce, cornbread dressing, baked candied sweet potatoes, dinner rolls and for dessert pumpkin pie.

Additionally, all the prisons offered several Thanksgiving Day activities for the inmates, including checkers, chess, card games, bingo, relay races and other sports activities.

Meek Mill Says Thanksgiving Is Fake

Not everyone is a fan of the Thanksgiving holiday. Last November, while having a Q&A session with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Philadelphia rapper denounced the family-centric holiday altogether.

"Thanksgiving fake," Meek replied in a post to a fan who asked him what he was doing on Turkey Day. "The pilgrims killed the Indians I still remember them books from school horrible I got Indian friends …. My family might link up!"

By calling the holiday fake, Meek is probably referring to the false tale that the Pilgrims and Native Americans lived in harmony, when in reality, the Native Americans were largely slaughtered and had their land stolen by the Pilgrims. However, the Philly rhymer's remarks did spark a lot of chatter on social media, with many people criticizing Meek for using of the term "Indian" instead of "Native American." See Meek's tweet below.

