Tory Lanez Says His Recent Gun Charges Were Dropped

It's been a good week for Tory Lanez. He appears to have gotten some positive news concerning his arrest in Florida last month on gun and drug charges. According the Toronto MC, the gun charges have been dropped.

Tory hopped on Instagram to reveal the news to fans last night (May 19). Posting a picture of himself cheesing and throwing up a piece sign, he captioned the photo, "When all your gun charges get dropped . And ur in "good yute" mode✌🏽."

As previously reported, Tory got popped in South Florida on April 12. He was pulled over for driving with expired tags. Upon a search of the vehicle, police found a gun and weed. He was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cannabis 20 grams or less, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to show proof of liability insurance.

It is unclear if Tory's lawyer was able to get any of the other charges dropped. But the gun charge, a third degree felony, was the biggest hurdle. XXL has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office for confirmation, but has not heard back as of press time.

In related news, the New Toronto rapper and long-time nemesis, Drake have finally made peace. The two recently posted pictures on Instagram signifying that their feud is over and done with. “The city needs more of this and less of that. 6️⃣,” Drizzy captioned a photo of himself and the "Real Addresses" rapper. Tory posted the same picture to his IG account, captioning it simply, “Toronto… I Told You @Midjordan 📸.”

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