Tory Lanez Request to Be Released From Prison Rejected by Judge – Report

Tory Lanez's request to be let out of prison on bond while he appeals his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly been rejected.

Judge Rejects Tory Lanez Bond Request

On Friday (Oct. 27), a judge for the California Court of Appeal shot down Tory Lanez's attempt at being freed while his appeal process plays out, according to court documents obtained by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff.

"Appellant has not shown that the superior court unjustifiably denied relief or otherwise shown by clear and convincing evidence entitlement to relief," the ruling reads.

Tory Lanez Appeals 10-Year Prison Sentence

Since being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last December, Tory Lanez has been pulling out all stops to try and counter his current circumstances. After failing to get a new trial, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August. On Sept. 14, a judge denied Tory's appeal lawyers' first request for bail. Subsequently, he was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. to begin his sentence. Tory's team then took the request to the California Court of Appeal, to no avail.

Check out the court document revealing Tory Lanez has been denied bond below.

See the Court's Ruling