Tokyo Jetz Makes George Floyd Joke, Faces Backlash: “I’ma George Floyd Your Muthaf!*kin’ Ass”

Update (June 1):

Following the backlash she faced after mocking George Floyd's death, Tokyo Jetz has issued an apology. Her statement follows an Instagram story video in which she said, "I'ma George Floyd your muthafuckin’ ass," to a friend.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday afternoon, the 25-year-old rapper took accountability for actions.

"There is no excuse, that's not what this is at all," she began. "I'm not doing this video to ask for no type of sympathy cause what I did was wrong as hell. First and for most I want to just apologize to family, to people on the frontlines, to people who actually stand up for us. I don't want anybody to take nothing I am saying as an excuse."

Original Story:

Social media users aren't very happy with Tokyo Jetz right now after she made a joke on social media about George Floyd, the Black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn. last week.

Early Monday morning (June 1), a now-viral video clip of a man, which appears on the Instagram story of an Atlanta hairstylist, Iamhairphysician, began circulating on the internet featuring Jacksonville, Fla. rapper Tokyo Jetz mocking the recent death of George Floyd. In the video, which was posted to the hairstylist's IG story (and is no longer available there), Jetz briefly has the other man in a headlock and says, "I'ma George Floyd your muthafuckin’ ass."

Jetz began trending on Twitter and it's because folks on social media weren't standing for her joke about such a serious matter.

"The fact that u could even say that... @REALTOKYOJETZ shit not a joke ! CANCELED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," said one person.

Another tweeted, "Oh wow Tokyo Jetz was very out of line ... we all making lil Jokes and laughing at certain shit but what she said was very insensitive saying that wild shit out of her mouth."

A third person wrote, "At no point ever should a George Floyd or Eric Garner, or any situation like this be mocked or joked with. So for Tokyo Jetz to do that shit right after it’s happened. Can’t ever fuck with you now."

Tokyo's comment comes after a number of rappers were seen in various cities participating in protests for George Floyd. Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, Nick Cannon and Mysonne traveled to the Midwestern city to join other protesters fighting for change.

J. Cole was on the frontlines in his hometown of Fayetteville, N.C. while rappers Wale, Lil Tjay and more attended protests in Los Angeles. Lil Yachty protested in Atlanta as well.

Video footage surfaced on May 25 of former Minneapolis, Minn. police officer Derek Chauvin detaining George Floyd while pinning his knee on Floyd's neck. Floyd passed away shortly after. Days later, on May 29, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Tokyo Jetz for a comment.

