Hip-Hop Calls Out President Trump for Telling Protesters “When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts” Following George Floyd’s Killing

Hip-hop is fed up with President Donald Trump and many rappers and producers are bringing attention to his recent tweets about protestors following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Early Friday morning (May 29), President Trump jumped on Twitter to share what many deemed insensitive and inappropriate thoughts about the predominately Black protestors in Minneapolis, who began looting as they challenged the officers and officials in the midwestern city.

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis," the President initially tweeted. "A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right....."

However, in a follow-up message, he referred to the protestors as "thugs" and promoted the notion of looting protestors being shot. "....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen," Trump continued. "Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!."

Members of the rap community quickly responded to President Trump's tweet, questioning why he is glorifying the killing of unarmed Black people while also asking the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, to hold the president accountable.

"Why is the president glorifying killing unarmed black people SMFH," Russ wrote.

Producer Cardo tweeted, "Fuck trump ole cry baby ass bitch."

"This MF said.. 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts...' Unbelievable," tweeted Ice-T.

Questlove also said, "It’s time to do the right thing @jack. Lives are in danger. Suspend his account," specifically mentioning Dorsey's Twitter handle.

Twitter issued a public interest notice on Trump's second "thugs" tweet, preventing it from being seen on his timeline unless the "view" prompt is clicked. "This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today," the platform said.

Producer Mike Dean thanked the social media platform for enforcing their policy against tweets promoting violence.

"Thank you @jack," Dean wrote.

President Trump's tweets come days after a national uprising transpired following video footage surfacing on the internet of George Floyd being detained by a White Minneapolis police officer, who had his knee pressed into Floyd's neck as he was pinned to the ground. In the 10-minute clip that has been circulating on social media platforms and media outlets, the man can be seen and heard telling the officer, who was accompanied by other members of law enforcement that did not intervene, that he cannot breathe. The officer, who received pleas from onlookers to let Floyd off the ground, did not budge, nor did he remove his knee from the man's neck. It's uncertain if charges will be filed against the officers involved in Floyd's killing. All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

George Floyd later died and his death has sparked a response of frustration and outrage from the hip-hop community and citizens alike.