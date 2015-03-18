The Pharcyde Drop ‘Passin’ Me By’ – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

March 18, 1993: The Pharcyde dropped their second and most commercially successful single, "Passin' Me By," on this day.

As the second single off their debut album, Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde, members rapped about stories of love lost over a catchy, piano and saxophone-assisted beat. The quirky yet emotional song by the L.A. quartet made up of Slimkid3, Bootie Brown, Fatlip and Imani made a big impact on mainstream music. At the time of its release, "Passin Me By" peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs and number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The beat to "Passin Me By" was used as a sample for Joe's "Stutter" in 2000 and the opening verse by Bootie Brown where he raps "Now in my younger days I used to sport a shag" has been sampled by DMV rapper GoldLink on the 2014 song, "Hip-Hop Interlude."

"Passin Me By" is revered by Pitchfork as one of the 200 Best Songs on the '90s.

Watch The Pharcyde's "Passin' Me By" Video Below