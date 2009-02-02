T.I. Auctions Off Behind-The-Scenes Access For Charity

T.I. is offering fans the opportunity to visit him during the taping of his latest video for “Dead and Gone” featuring pop sensation Justin Timberlake.

The Atlanta rapper is currently auctioning off the behind-the-scenes access in an effort to benefit Urban Farming – a non-profit organization dedicated to “eradicating hunger, alleviating poverty and greening the environment.”

With the next bid going for $450, those interested have until Feb. 4th to state their claim. The video shoot will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5th during Grammy week.

As XXLmag.com previously reported, Tip is nominated for four Grammys including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and two nods in the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category for “Swagga Like Us” with Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and Kanye West. The rap giants are set to perform the song at the award show, airing on Feb. 8th, along with a separate T.I./JT set.

For more information on the auction, fans can visit charitybuzz.com. - Elan Mancini