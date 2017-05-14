The Game Teases Kendrick Lamar Feature on ‘Westside Story’ Album

The Game is hard at work on what he says will be his final album, Westside Story. If it's going to be his last LP, he might as well go out with a bang. The Compton MC recently revealed that he's landed a guest spot from Kendrick Lamar on the new project.

Chuck revealed the news on Instagram, posting a picture of himself and K. Dot at what looks like a restaurant. "Excuse my eyes," he starts the caption. "I'm high as giraffe pussy #SaturdayNightLive Vibin' wit my nigga @kendricklamar on this #WestSideStory shit.... to the studio to start my last album. #WaitForIt #ComptonStillUndefeated #ChuckDotDre #Aftermath #DAMN 👈🏾 #GrabDatASAP."

Westside Story will be Game's ninth major label solo LP, and according to the Jesus Piece rapper, it will close out his formidable career. “I’ma sit down for a minute and write my next album, which is probably gonna be my last album. It’s called Westside Story, it’s gon’ be some ill shit,” he revealed to a crowd during a show back in December.

Chuck is clearly a Kung Fu Kenny fan. He recently had high praise for Lamar's new album, Damn. "This album is a DOPE AS FUCK blood !!1 & it’s the Lil homie’s 3rd LP," he wrote on Instagram. "If you are a true fan of HIP HOP, then you have it memorized by now !!! If you are a hip hop fan & you do not have @kendricklamar shit by now…… FUCK YOU, that’s on Compton, Bompton & my hood & my kids,” he added.

The two have previously collabed on the 2011 song, “The City” and again in 2015 on the track, “On Me.”

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