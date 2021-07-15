The Game Helps Pay for Funeral of Rapper Indian Red Boy Who Was Murdered While on Instagram Live

The Game has helped to cover the funeral cost for a rising West Coast rapper who was recently gunned down in Los Angeles while on Instagram Live.

On Wednesday (July 14), Game shared via his IG that he donated to the GoFundMe page that had been launched for local rhymer Indian Red Boy, born Zerail Dijon Rivera, who was murdered in his car while on Instagram Live on July 8 in the Hawthorne neighborhood of L.A.

"Holla’d at the family & got it done as promised with my family…. Don’t talk about it, be about it…. Rest In Peace @indianredboy…. I hope it helps you guys send him off the way he deserves to be…. & from my loved ones to y’all, we send our condolences to @tbc_we_all_we_got @sevenzmommy @_mirageee @niiccoolleeeeee & the rest of Zarial’s immediate family & close friends," Game's IG post reads in part.

Prior to The Game making a $5,000 donation to the crowdfunding page, he went on a Instagram livestream to apologize for bars he spit in a video he shared on social media shortly after Indian Red Boy's murder. In the lyrics, the Compton rhymer indirectly accuses someone of disrespecting the late Nipsey Hussle, a member of L.A.'s Rollin' 60s Crip gang. Reports claim that Red Boy was a member of the Bloods and either he or a friend of his had allegedly disrespected a Nipsey mural, but these rumors have not been confirmed.

"All white Air Force 1s/Niggas coming through the hood with them air force guns," Game rapped on IG earlier this week. "We got more drakes than the Billboard/Disrespecting Nip, the type of shit you niggas get killed for/We not gon' stand for the disrespect/Get this .45 Bell pressed against your neck."

Shortly after, Game addressed the lyrics he'd delivered via social media, saying that they were old and unrelated to the recent incident that took Indian Red Boy's life.

"I’m on here to address a situation that’s been coming to my DMs and my phone all morning about some bars I said yesterday on my Live," The Game began. "Number one, I ain’t mean no disrespect to Indian Red Boy, R.I.P., his family, anybody close to him and definitely not the Inglewood families at all or no Blood set in L.A. or none of that shit. Not only did I not mean no disrespect to them niggas, I don’t mean no disrespect to no L.A. gangs, no Crips, no Bloods, no eses, none of that."

"This my city, shit, I stand on my rag, I done took this Piru shit around the world, you know what I’m saying?," he continued. "I’ve done been at it with Crips coming up in my career, I’ve done been at it with my old homies sometimes and all that shit. I ain’t even too much know about what happened to blood or his whole situation or none of that, definitely not to be speaking on it."

Game added: "Like I told some of the homies, I be having bars in my phone all the time. I had them bars in my shit since like April or May or some shit… it’s just bad timing. And since it’s bad timing, and niggas feel a way or niggas feel how they feel, I’ma rectify the situation right here and I’ma get with blood family and straighten it out. Whether I got to help bury blood or put money on his funeral, do whatever I gotta do."

According to a press release from the Hawthorne Police Department in California earlier this month, the law enforcement agency responded to a call of a shooting around 4:01 p.m. at 14124 S. Chadron Ave. on July 8. When officers arrived, they saw a 21-year-old male slumped in the front seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene after what they believe was a targeted hit.

Lt. Ti Goetz told the Daily Breeze earlier this month, "It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted."

The suspect reportedly fled the scene, which was near a large gated apartment complex that is multiple stories.

Additional reports include info that Indian Red Boy was on IG Live speaking with a friend when he was shot multiple times. While on the livestream, he reportedly asked for help.

See the news report of Indian Red Boy's passing below.

