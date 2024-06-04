The-Dream Accused of Rape in New Lawsuit – Report

The-Dream is reportedly being sued by a former protégée for rape and sexual assault.

The-Dream Faces New Lawsuit

On Tuesday (June 4), The New York Times broke the news that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was sued in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday by a singer named Chanaaz Mangroe, who performed under the name Channii Monroe. In the suit, she claims The-Dream, born Terius Gesteelde-Diaman, promised to promote her career in 2015.

However, she alleges the crooner instead repeatedly forced her to have sex. Mangroe also claims Dream strangled her and recorded a video of them having sex and threatened to show it to others. Sex trafficking allegations are also made in the suit.

"What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter," Ms. Mangroe said in a statement. "Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse."

The suit was filed under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which allows alleged victims of sexual assault to file cases past the statute of limitations.

XXL has reached out to The-Dream's reps and the Los Angeles District Court for comment.

Hip-Hop-Related Lawsuits Continue

The-Dream is the latest hip-hop figure to be sued for sexual crimes and sexual misconduct. The new lawsuit is similar in detail to some of the lawsuits that have been filed against disgraced music mogul Diddy who has been sued seven times since last November with six women and one man making similar claims against the Bad Boy founder. Ye was also recently sued for sexual harassment. Megan Thee Stallion is also being sued by a former photographer who claims he was forced to watch the Houston rapper have sex.

