The Break Presents: Hollywood FLOSS

Name: Hollywood FLOSS

Age: 27

Reppin’: Houston, Texas

My style and/or skills have been compared to: My style is very diverse, down south mixed with east coast influence. I have been called a southern Lupe Fiasco. Fun music with a message!

I started rapping: I’ve always rapped for fun, but 2008 is what I consider me taking it serious and releasing projects that I am proud of (House of Dreams and Art of Fiscal Intelligence). I produce, as well.

My standout records and/or moments have been: My personal favorite records that I have received recognition for are "She A Dime," "When The Worlds Against You," and "She Said." And it might not mean much to some, but being in XXL and The Source has been a dream since reading both magazines as a kid.

I’m gonna change the game by: I don’t think you can necessarily change the game, but you can help improve it. I want to bring back hard work, creativity, and being yourself! I think what made the golden era a great time in music was the fact that you could differentiate the talent. DJ Quik didn’t sound like Public Enemy, Nas, or A Tribe Called Quest; there was individuality! So many of the new artists are blending together and it’s the same sounding music coming out, so fans don’t invest in them.

My goal in hip-hop is: My goal is not just hip-hop but to make music in general! I don’t want to ever put myself in a box or be afraid to grow with my music. I definitely want to make a career in music and tour for the rest of my life.

I’d like to work with: The Neptunes, Sean Price, Cee Lo, Lupe Fiasco, The Cataracs, Murs, Gwen Stefani, Mos Def … I’m willing to work with whoever wants to make great music.

I’m gonna be the next: Hollywood FLOSS. The one and only. But to be fair, I’d love to use music to move into acting and fashion eventually like Andre 3000.

To check out more of my music you can go to: Twitter, my site, or bandcamp.