The Break Presents – Tay B

When Detroit rapper Tay B graduated high school, he had two choices: get a job or pursue his dream of becoming a rapper. He chose the latter and has never looked back. In 2017, Tay B dropped off his first single, "Back 2 Back," and it immediately started to get a buzz locally. Seven years after its arrival, the track has nearly 6 million YouTube views. With the positive reception, Tay kept the momentum going by dropping off the projects Afln in 2017, followed by Afnc -, Pioneer, and Lil Cool Tay in 2018, and 20/20 Vision in 2020. After releasing his biggest project to date, 4eva In My Bag, in 2022, Tay B's consistent grinding led to a meeting with Lil Baby, who Tay connected with behind the scenes of a video shoot for Baby's artist 42 Dugg.

Tay B played some of his music for Baby at a later meeting, and the two decided to cook up something special together. The Midwest rapper got Baby to appear on his song "All Ten" in August of this year. The track is now the rapper's most popular song with over 3 million Spotify streams. Lil Baby is also the executive producer on Tay's forthcoming project, You're Welcome, which arrives Sept. 20.

Before his new tape arrives, Tay B stops by The Break to share details about the big moments in his career, goals in hip-hop and more.

Instagram: @taybafln

TikTok: @taybafln

I got into rapping by: "I'd been rapping my whole life, but fresh out of high school ,I was like, I gotta take it serious. I gotta do somethin'. I either gotta get a job or I gotta rap. I gotta have some money, someway, somehow."

Currently working on: "Now that You're Welcome is done, I'm actually just working on other music. I got so much music, so I get tied up into my newest stuff, but now, I'm about to really like just go back out of all the music I made and put together something new."

My standout moments to date have been: "Performing at stadiums and then everybody knowing my music. The one at home, Little Caesars Arena; I got brought out a couple times there. [My favorite time] Lil Baby brought me out on his tour. I was on tour with him and some states I was able to do like a couple of songs before he'd go on and stuff like that."

My goal in hip-hop is: "To sell a lot of records. Anything else is extra, but sell a lot of records, and definitely be one of the people who, I wanna make a few songs where people are gonna always play, no matter what. I wanna make them kinda songs."

Standouts:

"All Ten" with Lil Baby

"NAWL" with Babyfxce E

"Like Woah" with Kash Doll

4eva In My Bag