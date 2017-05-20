Tank Defends Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty and More Artists From Grown Black Men Speaking Against Them

Singer Tank has had enough of older heads speaking down upon rap's leaders of the new school. And he's coming to the defense of MCs like Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty.

Tank recently hopped on Twitter to express his frustrations over what he sees as a dividing factor in the culture. Posting a screenshot from XXL's 2016 Freshman interviews, which featured Uzi and Boat, the crooner went in. "I'm utterly disgusted!" he started. "I've never seen so many grown black men speak out against young black kids fighting to earn a living in this already difficult world! Yes they're different but so was MJ and Prince! Y'all still celebrate those men highly with no thought to their differences. The crazy part is that these kids actually represent positivity. They give a voice to those who feel like outcasts and may even have a hard time fitting in. These kids make being different ok and give hope to those who may feel like their life has no value. Maybe you'd feel better if these kids ran up on your car high and tooled up with extended clips and told you to "get down, lay down, or be found!" That would make more sense to you huh?"

He added, "You definitely don't want them to live their dreams and have fun entertaining the world! You definitely don't want them to feed their families and get they mama out the hood. You niggas kill me wanting your music to stay in the 80s and the 90s but gotta have the 2018 Benz! Everything changes! Everything evolves! It may not be for you but it is for the millions that stream it and show up to be entertained by it! Let these kids live!!.. #RnBMoney #RnBSoldiers #TheGeneral #savagecomingsoon #musicislife."

Yachty got wind of the post and wrote "Respect," in the comment section.

Uzi recently had the internet going nuts after he was spotted wearing a women's T-shirt, sparking a big conversation about the new school's eccentric clothing choices.

Check out Tank's rant below.

See Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Lil Uzi Vert at the 2016 XXL Freshman Shoot