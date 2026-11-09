Lil Yachty Reveals He Quit Drinking Lean Seven Months Ago

Lil Yachty is seven months clean from drinking lean.

Last Friday (Nov. 6), Yachty and streamer Cuffem went live on Kick for a mukbag, and the latter brought lean to pair with their food, but he soon learned he'd be the only one sipping.

"Chat, I pulled up with a cup," Cuffem said on the stream. "I thought my ni**a Boat was sipping. He's seven months clean! I'm the only druggie leaned-out ni**a left!"

"Yeah, that sh*t was taking over," Yachty responded.

Yachty leaving the lean behind may be tied to eventful year he's had. Back in September, the Atlanta rapper made his WWE in-ring debut, opening Sunday Night's Main Event in a five-minute Beat the Clock-style challenge against Baron Corbin. He needed to survive the match without getting pinned or submitted, which would then earn Trick Williams, a wrestler Yachty manages, the opportunity to challenge Corbin for the WWE United States Championship.

After Quavo accompanied him to the ring, Yachty managed to make it through the full five minutes despite Corbin appearing to have the match under control several times.

Lil Boat also returned with his podcast, A Safe Place, after a lengthy hiatus this year, and has been working to develop the Concrete Boys as a collective.

Check out Yachty and Cuffem discussing leaving lean behind below.

Watch Lil Yachty and Cuffem Discuss Yachty Giving Up Lean

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