T.I., Meek Mill, Russ and More: Videos This Week

There's always gonna be new videos if we're talking about hip-hop. And when it comes to the genre, there's really nothing quite like a good rap video. As fans, we're lucky to witness this era. Theres a whole lot of new rap visuals, so we got you, corralling a bunch of them into one place. Expect a who's who of hip-hop this week, with from big names, up-and-comers and everyone in between.

As T.I.'s career goes on, his music has become more personal. "The Amazing Mr. F**k Up," his latest single, is about his infidelities and his attempts to be a better husband. The video directly tells that story, with him getting caught in a sticky situation by his side chick. The rest of the visual shows the ups and downs of T.I.'s relationship; it all culminates in a not-so-happy ending to a very well-put together video.

Meek Mill is truly the people's champ. Since being freed from jail, he's put his best foot forward, fighting hard for criminal justice reform and releasing his excellent new album, Championships. His new video is for the Championships opening track "Intro." The video is simple but gritty and a good watch, with Meek spitting while surrounded by rappers and close comrades, including Casanova and recent The Break alum Melii. Meek is back.

Russ seems to get more popular by the month; he's found ways to stay consistent and open up to the press more. His new video, "Missin You Crazy," is a romantic ode to a woman who stuck by his side through it all. In the footage, he picks her up and they fly through the sky in his car, checking out the sights of the city. At one point, they break the clouds to spend some time together.

This week also features videos from K Camp, 24hrs, Yungeen Ace and more. Catch them all below.