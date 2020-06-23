T.I. Apologizes to His Daughter for Saying He Takes Her to a Gynecologist Once a Year to Make Sure “Her Hymen Is Still Intact”

T.I. has apologized for comments he made about his daughter late last year that resulted in a great deal of backlash.

During an episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which aired on Monday (June 22), Tip issued his 19-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, an apology after jokingly stating on the Ladies Like Us podcast last year that he takes her to the gynecologist annually to ensure that she is still a virgin.

On the reality TV episode, tension between T.I. and his daughter is noticeably thick as their family and friends vacation together in Mexico. Deyjah also expresses that she felt hurt and embarrassed by the ordeal. The ATL-bred rapper later asks his wife, Tiny Harris, her thoughts on the controversy surrounding his comments. She then suggests Tip call Deyjah to hash things out, but his attempt was to no avail because his daughter ignored the call.

In a following scene, Tip features Deyjah's mother as a special guest on his Expeditiously podcast and she explains the wrongdoing in his actions and comments.

"At the end of the day, whether or not her hymen is intact isn't telling of whether or not she had sex," her mother explained. "So, if you tell the doctor to check her hymen, and she told you she hasn't done anything, but her hymen is broken, and she's telling the truth. Now you're coming down on her and telling her she's lying."

Tip then admits to his lack of knowledge on the subject and apologizes to Deyjah. "I think that due to my own ignorance of certain issues for my daughter, I understand now that I don't understand," he says. "And, guess what? I'ma step back."

Deyjah's mom also tells T.I. that his statement was misogynistic because he wouldn't have treated his sons in a similar way. Tip admits that regarding double standards as it pertains to him being a father, he was "being educated in that moment."

"I realize how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility," T.I. admitted. "I was wrong. I am willing to accept full accountability, one hundred percent, for everything I may have said that shouldn't have been said."

Back in November, the Trap Muzik rapper joked with Ladies Like Us podcast hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham about a time when he took Deyjah to the gynecologist after her 16th birthday.

"Not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen," he said.

Tip expounded on the doctor visit, saying, "We’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’—I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’ And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.'"

Hopefully, T.I. and Deyjah can mend things following the rapper's apology.