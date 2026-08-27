Superstar Pride Released From Jail, Drops ‘First Day Out’ Song and Video
Superstar Pride has seemingly been released from jail after being charged with first-degree murder and quickly got back to business with a new song and accompanying video, "First Day Out."
On Wednesday (Aug. 26), Pride appeared on Instagram with his first selfie since being locked up in 2023. While grinning at the dentist's office, Pride wrote, "You got to start somewhere. #firstdayout."
He then dropped a song and video of the same name, which shows him getting what's presumably his first haircut since being home.
Superstar Pride was arrested in 2023 and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Panola County, Miss. According to reports, police were called to a home where they discovered a 40-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. Following an investigation, they tabbed Pride as a suspect. The rapper reportedly turned himself in a few hours later and was charged.
Later reports said the deceased man was Pride's barber.
The arrest came just as Pride's career was taking off, having gone viral with his 2022 song "Painting Pictures" months earlier.
A month after his arrest, the Mississippi rapper had a bond hearing where a judge decided Pride should be kept in custody. He ultimately remained behind bars for just over three years before his release this week. As of this writing, it's unclear what prompted his release.
Check out Superstar Pride's "First Day Out" video below.