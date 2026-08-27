Superstar Pride Released From Jail, Drops ‘First Day Out’ Song and Video

Superstar Pride has seemingly been released from jail after being charged with first-degree murder and quickly got back to business with a new song and accompanying video, "First Day Out."

On Wednesday (Aug. 26), Pride appeared on Instagram with his first selfie since being locked up in 2023. While grinning at the dentist's office, Pride wrote, "You got to start somewhere. #firstdayout."

He then dropped a song and video of the same name, which shows him getting what's presumably his first haircut since being home.

Superstar Pride was arrested in 2023 and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Panola County, Miss. According to reports, police were called to a home where they discovered a 40-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. Following an investigation, they tabbed Pride as a suspect. The rapper reportedly turned himself in a few hours later and was charged.

Later reports said the deceased man was Pride's barber.

The arrest came just as Pride's career was taking off, having gone viral with his 2022 song "Painting Pictures" months earlier.

A month after his arrest, the Mississippi rapper had a bond hearing where a judge decided Pride should be kept in custody. He ultimately remained behind bars for just over three years before his release this week. As of this writing, it's unclear what prompted his release.

A spokesperson for the rapper has released the following statement to XXL regarding Superstar Pride's release.

"Superstar Pride is focused, grateful, and excited about this next chapter. He’s back in the studio, locked in creatively, and working on new music that reflects where he is now, and where he’s headed. Right now, the priority is growth, family, the music, and the fans who’ve continued to support him. We’re looking forward to sharing more soon."

XXL has reached out to the Panola County Clerk's Office for comment.

Check out Superstar Pride's "First Day Out" video below.

Watch Superstar Pride's 'First Day Out' Video

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