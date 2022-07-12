Styles P Steps in to Protect a Woman Being Detained by Police Officers – Watch

UPDATE (July 13):

The Yonkers Police Department has released a statement in regard to the viral footage of two police officers making an arrest and Styles P attempting to intercede. The police department also issued full-length bodycam video if the incident that supports the statement.

"The Yonkers Police Department is aware of a video that surfaced on Social Media regarding an interaction between Yonkers Police Officers and members of the community," the statement starts. "The incident itself revolved around the arrest of an individual who fled from Officers while she was being detained during an investigation into her reckless driving on an unregistered moped on a busy city sidewalk. Unregistered and uninsured moped operation on Yonkers streets and sidewalks is one of the most frequent complaints from community groups in recent months. After the individual attempted to flee, the Officers caught up to her and attempted to restrain her. The individual continued to refuse to comply, at which time an Officer utilized a standard take-down to bring her to the ground to be handcuffed. Subsequent to her arrest, a knife was recovered from an easily accessible front compartment on the moped."

The statement continues, "An internal investigation was immediately commenced at the scene, even before any videos of the incident were published to social media. The Yonkers Police Department routinely conducts full investigations into ALL uses of force by our Officers. This investigation includes the review of all video surveillance footage including Body-Worn Cameras, as well as interviews of all involved. The early stages of this investigation reveal that no strikes were used at any time during the incident and no force was used after handcuffs were applied. The investigation is ongoing. The attached video is the full and un-edited Body-Worn Camera footage from a primary Officer involved. The Yonkers Police Department is committed to transparency and serving the Yonkers community with service, integrity, and respect. More information regarding this interaction may be released as it becomes available."​

ORIGINAL POST (July 12):

Styles P is beginning to trend after a video has gone viral of him stepping in to try to protect a woman being detained by police.

The video, which first surfaced this afternoon (July 12) on social media, shows the woman being taken down to the ground by two police officers allegedly in Yonkers, N.Y. Her apparent moped can been seen laying on the ground near her. Although unconfirmed at this time, it's being rumored that she is a deliverer for Uber.

As the woman is handcuffed by police, another woman begins to film and then shout at the officers, telling them that she is recording the somewhat violent arrest.

As the first woman is being pinned to the ground and arrested she repeatedly tells the officers she is not resisting arrest. Moments later, Styles P appears on the scene.

"Yo! He's a bitch," the rapper is heard telling one of the officers, then telling the woman recording on her phone to keep filming the video.

"Yo, sista, loosen up," Styles P tells the woman being detained, in an attempt to deescalate the situation for her while extending a hand to try and help.

"You's a fucking hoe," the LOX member then tells one of the officers. "You a whole bitch."

That officer stands up and begins to approach Styles, who raises his hands and says, “I'ma back up. Don’t touch me.”

"Keep recording me," Styles directs the woman recording. "You slammed a girl! For no reason!" he then shouts at the officer.

As the video continues, Styles is seen standing his ground against the cop, eventually moving to the other side of the woman being detained.

Styles is receiving accolades on social networks for defending the woman and confronting the cops.

XXL has reached out to the Yonkers Police Department and a rep for Styles P for comment.

Watch Styles P Step in to Protect a Woman Being Detained by Police Officers