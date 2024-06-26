Steven ‘Steve-O’ Carless Reflects on Working With Nipsey Hussle, the State of Rap and More on XXL’s Inside Track Podcast

As one of the rap game's most well-known A&Rs, Steven "Steve-O" Carless, President of A&R, Associated Labels, Black Music at Warner Records and Founder of Defiant Records, Inc., has worked with some of the rap's biggest artists. On this episode of XXL's Inside Track podcast, Steve-O reflects on working with Nipsey Hussle, discusses the state of rap and speaks on who he sees becoming the next big superstar.

A veteran A&R executive, Steven oversaw the careers of many of hip-hop's most illustrious figureheads including Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, YG, Dave East and more. As a former A&R executive for Republic Records, Senior Vice President of A&R and Artist Relations for Universal Music Group, and Vice President of A&R for Def Jam Recordings, Steve-O utilized his talents on Nipsey's debut album, Victory Lap, earning Steve-O his first Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

"What [Nipsey] was learning as he was developing not only as a creative artist but also as a business entrepreneur on the other side made a unique dynamic that...was definitely an innovation in that new generation," Steve-) says of Nipsey's work ethic. "Everyone was trying to get on the radio and we was trying to sell CDs."

In 2021, Steve-O earned a Best Music Video Grammy award for "Brown Skin Girl" after he also co-A&R'd Beyoncé's 2019 The Lion King: The Gift album. The same year, he was appointed the President of A&R at Warner Records and launched his own label Defiant Records in partnership with Warner in 2023. With all of these accolades serving as the wind at his back, the truth of his success story is that he today's artists to just as high a standard as he does himself.

"Are you ready to do the work? Are you gonna go to rehearsals every day seven days a week?" Steve-O asks. "Are you gonna show up on time? Are you organized? Are you willing to take care of your body? Are you willing to take care of your voice? It's not about just going to the studio and giving me a music video. Are you really prepared? Do you have the drive?"

XXL is back with another episode of Inside Track, a biweekly podcast that spends time with some of hip-hop's most influential industry executives, entrepreneurs and more. Hosted by XXL Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Satten and music executive Courtney "Courtney CL" Lowery, each episode will continue to explore hip-hop through the eyes of people who have lived and breathed the culture.

Watch or listen to the second episode of XXL's Inside Track podcast below. The podcast can be found on xxlmag.com, XXL’s YouTube page and on most podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and XXL Live.

Watch XXL's Inside Track Podcast With Steven "Steve-O" Carless