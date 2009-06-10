Soulja Boy Links With Nick Cannon For Two Upcoming Movies

Soulja Boy has cranked his way to the big screen. In an interview with comedian Chelsea Handler on her late night E! show Chelsea Lately, SB said that he will be working with Mr. Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon on two upcoming flicks.

Without revealing any details, the teen sensation said that Cannon will be directing both of the movies. “I’m very excited to be branching out into different things like doing movies,” he told Chelsea in between laughs. [Watch Below]

SB recently appeared on the small screen. “I recently just landed my first gig on the TV show The Game on the CW network I was on the grand finale,” he said.

Dipset Capo Jim Jones brought out the Atlanta-based star out during last Sunday’s Summer Jam concert in New Jersey. XXL spoke to SB backstage at the event to find out how he felt about his reception. “55,000 people all jammin’ to ‘Swag On’ in the middle of New Jersey—it’s crazy,” he said of the crowd’s reaction. “I guess New York finally showin’ me some love. It is what it is, though. The South been hookin’ up with New York recently. You got Gucci hookin’ up with Busta. You got Wayne doing songs with everybody from the East Coast. So it’s just everybody showing love. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

As of press time there is no further information about SB’s movie roles. –Max G