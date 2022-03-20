Nu-Metal Band Snot Blasts Rapper Snot After Limp Bizkit Tour Announcement – Report

The worlds of nu-metal and hip-hop are colliding thanks to Limp Bizkit.

Blabbermouth reports that earlier today (March 20), Snot guitarist Mikey Doling posted a since-deleted video where he calls out Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and blasts new-age rapper $not.

He addressed Durst for choosing the rapper $not to be on Bizkit's upcoming tour and not Doling's group. Secondly, he dragged $not simply for having the same name as his semi-active band.

"Mikey Doling here from the real Snot," he reportedly began, as transcribed by the aforementioned metal blog. "I'm making this video because there is a young rapper kid out there calling himself $not. I heard about him about a year-and-a-half ago. [I] didn't think nothing of it because he was in the hip-hop world, rapper—different worlds altogether. Well, now he has stepped into our lane, and I need to address it."

He continued: "Limp Bizkit just posted a new tour, and they are taking this rapper kid named $not on tour with them. And I wanted to say to Fred Durst, if you see this video, how dare you, man? You were friends with Snot. Snot loved you, man. You came onstage with us and performed. Lynn [Strait] went on stage with you in Boston, and you know the incident I'm talking about. We were friends. We shared drinks, stage, music, all that. And all these years later you take an artist named Snot on tour with you? What the fuck is that, man? Bullshit. So, yeah. I had to address it. That's my two cents."

He concluded: "And to that fake $not kid—[extends middle finger] right there, brother. There's only one fucking Snot. Get some."

The nu-metal era of which Snot the band came from infamously combined aspects of metal hip-hop, such as fast-paced vocal flows and turntable scratches over down-tuned, groove-laden riffs.

Snot rose to prominence in the mid-1990s and eventually signed to Geffen Records. In 1998, however, they suffered a tragic loss when their original frontman Lynn Strait died in a car crash.

The Brooklyn-bred rhymer $not, who recently released his latest album, Ethreal, is set to open for Limp Bizkit on select dates of their upcoming Still Sucks Tour. You can see where they'll be heading, alongside hardcore bands Wargasm and Scowl, below.

April 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 30 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

May 3 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

May 4 - Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Center

May 6 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Casino

May 7 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 10 - Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Center

May 12 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

May 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena