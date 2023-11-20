Snoop Dogg Dupes Everyone With Statement About Giving Up Smoke, Announces New Partnership

Snoop Dogg dupes everyone with his recent statement about giving up smoke. The stunt was part of a new partnership announcement.

Snoop Dogg Announces New Partnership After Quitting Smoke Stunt

On Monday (Nov. 20), Snoop Dogg hit up his ever-entertaining Instagram account to offer clarification on a topic that has had the Los Angeles rap icon trending for the better part of a week. As it turned out, he's not giving up cannabis at all. He has simply inked an endorsement deal with Solo Stove, a brand of smokeless fire pits.

"I have an announcement," Snoop Dogg solemnly states in the video below as he is seen sitting by a metal fire pit that emits zero smoke. "I know what you're thinking, 'Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing.' But I'm done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. Clever."

Snoop Dogg Announces He's Giving Up Smoke, Fans Were Immediately Skeptical

Snoop's big partnership reveal follows days of chatter throughout the internet regarding a recent statement the California legend made on Nov. 16. The world-famous weed head shocked fans by declaring in a cleverly worded social media post that he "decided to give up smoke." With many people being quick to point out that something seemed suspect with his sudden lifestyle change, the endorsement collab with Solo Stove now puts everything into perspective.

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," Snoop Dogg's fugazi revelation reads below. "Please respect my privacy at this time."

In the Instagram posts below, watch Snoop Dogg reveal that he was just messing with everybody's heads when he announced that he was giving up smoke.

Watch Snoop Dogg Announce His New Partnership With Solo Stove

See the Post About Snoop Dogg Quitting Smoke That Duped Everyone