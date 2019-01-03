Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi was involved in a brawl that turned bloody down in New Zealand on Thursday (Jan. 3), according to TMZ.

Per the report, Jxmmi and some friends were sight-seeing in downtown Auckland. It was apparently an on-looker who sparked the fight, as Jxmmi and his team were none too pleased that they were being recorded.

In a video shared by TMZ, you can see several people wrestling in the street, including the Jxmtro rapper. Witnesses report hearing a bottle break and seeing someone use it in the fight, and later, seeing Jxmmi with blood on him as he spoke to police.

One person has reportedly been taken to the Auckland City Hospital with stab wounds, but it is not reported who was stabbed, nor who did the stabbing. No arrests have been made as of yet, but police are looking into the matter.

Swae Lee doesn't appear to have been present for the melee, though he is also in New Zealand with Jxmmi for a series of shows.

"Overseas Bag secured.. 6 shows in Australia.. 2 shows in Japan.. 1 show in China,, 1 show in Thailand.. Started the year off swinging," the "Sunflower" rapper wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Jan. 2) with the location tagged in Auckland, New Zealand. Swae was recently in controversy of his own after accidentally exposing himself on Instagram Live, so it's probably best that he sat this one out.

XXL has reached out to Rae Sremmurd's reps for comment.

Check out the video of Jxmmi's brawl below.