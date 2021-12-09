Rapper Slim 400 Shot and Killed in Los Angeles

Compton rapper Slim 400, a close associate of YG, was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

A rep for the Inglewood Police Department confirmed to XXL on Thursday (Dec. 9) that Slim, born Vincent Cochran, has died following a shooting in Inglewood, Calif. He was 34 years old.

"Inglewood homicide detectives are still interviewing family members, searching for witnesses, and gathering evidence," the rep said. "At present, we do not have a suspect in custody for this crime."

The Inglewood Police Department is also seeking the public's help with trying to narrow down a suspect and has advised anyone with information on the crime to contact Inglewood homicide detectives at 310-412-5246.

According to an ABC7 report today, police officers were patrolling 7th Avenue and Manchester Avenue in Inglewood, Calif. shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man “on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.” The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

TMZ also reported this afternoon that despite there being an ongoing war between the Bloods and Crips gang in Los Angeles, Slim's killing doesn't appear to be a targeted hit. Instead, the outlets claims it was a case of "wrong place, wrong time."

News of Slim 400’s death surfaced on social media with fan-shot videos of the crime scene taped-off from visitors.

Slim 400 was born to military parents in Frankfurt, Germany. He eventually moved back to the States as a young child and was raised in Compton.

Slim 400 is mostly known for his affiliations with YG and producer Mustard, having appeared on the Def Jam Records artist’s My Krazy Life track “When I Was Gone,” the Still Brazy single, "Twist My Fingaz,” among others. Slim also released several solo projects including 2016’s All Blassik, 2019’s High Off TTreez and BompTTon, which arrived this year.

In 2019, Slim 400 narrowly escaped death when he was shot multiple times in his hometown of Compton. The police reportedly arrived on the scene after receiving a call about shots being fired and discovered Slim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

At the time, Slim 400's team provided XXL with an update on the rapper's condition

“After multiple surgeries, Slim is resting. He is in critical but stable condition and we are truly thankful for that," the statement read. "Slim's family and friends remain by his side and greatly appreciate the continued prayers and support. He is a family man, a father, a community man, and a uniquely talented artist with a greater purpose. Slims family is overwhelming thankful for every call, every positive thought, and every prayer.”

Upon hearing the sad news of Slim 400’s death, fellow artists including, Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J Zoey Dollaz, Rob $tone and others posted their condolences to the late West Coast rapper. Check them out below.