Slim 400’s Killer Gets Prison Sentence for 2021 Murder

The man convicted of killing Slim 400 has been sentenced to prison for the rapper's 2021 murder.

Man Convicted of Killing Slim 400 Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence

On Tuesday (July 16), Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on behalf of his office that 35-year-old Michael Terry will be spending the next 32 years in a California state prison for the 2021 shooting death of California rapper Slim 400. Terry was sentenced by Judge Altus Hudsonto one day after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on June 15.

District Attorney Gascón issued a statement directed toward Slim 400's family and the Los Angeles community as a whole.

"Our hearts go out to the families of Mr. Cohran, an artist in the Los Angeles community who was taken far too soon by a tragic act of gun violence," Gascón's statement reads. "Our Community Violence Reduction Unit vigorously prosecutes gun violence to protect our communities. Gun violence has no place in our society, and we will continue to work closely with communities we serve to help prevent these senseless crimes."

Michael Terry's co-defendant in the Slim 400 murder case, Tamra Lynn Bell, pleaded guilty to felony accessory after the fact and is scheduled to be sentenced in January of 2025.

XXL has reached out to Slim 400's team for a statement regarding Michael Terry's sentencing.

Read More: Slim 400 Mocks Gunmen After Being Shot Numerous Times

California Rapper Slim 400 Was Shot and Killed in 2021

Slim 400, born Vincent Cohran Jr, was shot and killed in December of 2021, at the age of 33. According to CBS News, he was involved in a physical altercation with the shooter, Michael Terry, outside the rhymer's home on Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood, Calif. Police who responded to the scene say they heard multiple gunshots and arrived to find Slim 400 wounded. He was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. Six months after the shooting, both Michael Terry and Tamra Lynn Bell were arrested in connection to the murder.

A known associate of YG, Slim 400 was best known for collabs with the Compton rapper such as "Piru" and "Goapele." In July of 2023, Ice Wata Records released a posthumous album on Slim 400's behalf titled Keepin It 400.